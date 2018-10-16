Pupils learn of life of firefighter

Firefighters from Ripon Fire Station visited Bishop Thornton CE Primary School last week to talk about their work.

The children learned what the Fire and Rescue Service does, and about fire safety at home and what to do in case of a fire.

They also had a complete fire engine tour, with firefighters demonstrating their full kit with breathing apparatus plus equipment including hoses and ladders and metal cutters.

The children had the chance to put on a firefighter’s helmet with visor. Some also tried out the metal cutting tool.

Reception pupil Zachary said: “I learned how firemen can get water from swimming pools and rivers. I liked the ladders best” - Zachary (Reception)

“My favourite was going inside the engine,” said Ella (Y2).

“I liked all of it. My favourite bit was being tricked. They pretended they were going to turn the hose on us!” - Charlie (Y1).