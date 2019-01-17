Pupils dress up to run for cash

Hundreds of pupils from a Ripon school donned fancy dress, braved the bitterly cold January weather and tackled an obstacle course as they conquered the Race for Life in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Cundall Manor School held the event recently with pupils as young as four and as old as 13 taking part in the race.

Louise Bessey, Head of Girls’ Games at Cundall Manor School, said: “The Race for Life is a great addition to the school calendar.

“This is the third year we have completed the race and we have raised thousands of pounds for an unbelievable charity.

“The whole school community is supporting the event so it is something that really brings everyone together, all while raising money for a wonderful cause.”

Rachel Speight-McGregor, Cancer Research UK’s Local Fundraising Manager said: “It’s fantastic to see that the pupils at Cundall Manor have taken on yet another inspiring fundraising challenge.”

For more information on the Race for Life at Cundall Manor School or to see more photos from the event visit the school Facebook page: www.facebook.com/cundallmanor