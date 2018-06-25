Pupils blast off to rocketry challenge

Pupils from Ashville College in Harrogate took a giant leap for their school at the finals of the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge.

Two teams from its Rocket Club headed to Buckminster, Grantham, to compete in the concluding stage of the national competition, after qualifying in the regional round at Elvington Airfield, near York.

The challenge was to create a missile capable of carrying a payload of two raw eggs to an altitude of 800 feet, and then deliver them safely back down to earth within 41-43 seconds.

While both rockets came close to the target height, they would have been very close to the flight duration had they not suffered parachute failure.

By way of a consolation, the rocket of Zoe Moseng, Wesley Smith and Diego Roth won the prize for the best decorated rocket, and Diego also won a prize for guessing the mass of a rocket.

Pictured: Zoe Moseng, Diego Roth, George Hayfield and Wesley Smith.