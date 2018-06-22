Pupil lands role in new musical

A St Aidans C of E High School student is following in the footsteps of Brit Award winner Ed Sheeran and Grammy Award nominee Sam Smith.

Sebastian Smallwood, a talented young performer from Harrogate, was selected by Youth Music Theatre UK (YMT), the leading music theatre company for young people, to perform on the musical stage this summer in a new musical entitled Cautionary Tales, August 11-12 at the Barbican Theatre in Plymouth.

The cast of Cautionary Tales includes 40 talented performers aged 11-21 years, who were selected from a national auditions tour, where over 1,000 young people auditioned from across the UK and Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the production Sebastian, 13, said: “I am really excited to be in Cautionary Tales this Summer in Plymouth.

“I can’t believe I’ve been chosen. I’m looking forward to making lots of new friends and working with professional adults, although my Mum keeps reminding me it will be hard work too!

“I would normally be nervous to leave home but this time I can’t wait to get started as I love the environment of putting on a show all together and I am sure everybody will be just as excited as I am.”

The new musical is created by YMT who have a reputation for producing new musical works of the highest quality. YMT’s past credits include Loserville: The Musical, which was Olivier Award-nominated for Best New Musical.

YMT produces vibrant, innovative and original works in the UK’s top venues and festivals. Since launching in 2003 the national charity has trained over 8,000 young people and launched the careers of many. Cautionary Tales tells of a classroom of quirky characters, who together, as a team of comic rebels, decide it is time to rewrite the rule book and create a new set of tales.