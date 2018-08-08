Parents urged to beat secondary school deadline

Parents across Leeds are being reminded to get their applications in for their child’s secondary school place for September 2019.

Applicants can visit Leeds City Council’s website – www.leeds.gov.uk - to complete an online application before the closing date of October 31 2018. For those applying online, offers will be emailed on March 1 2019.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, executive member for learning, skills and employment, said: “Deciding which school is best for your child is an important decision and, with so many good schools in Leeds, is not an easy one to make.

“A lot of work has gone into making the admissions process as straight forward as possible and the online form is quick and easy to fill in.

“It is very important that families list five schools they wish their children to attend – in order of preference, to give them the best chance of attending a preferred school.

“We also strongly advise parents to include their nearest priority school to maximise their chances of getting a local place.”

Otherwise phone 0113 2224414 for more information.