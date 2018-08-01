On your marks for summer sport camps

Ashville College will again be teaming up with Activate Camps this August to host four exciting sport-based camps for youngsters from across the Harrogate District - football, cricket, netball and hockey.

Ashville’s Events and Lettings Manager, Anna Rakusen-Guy, said this summer’s 2018 activities will also include an additional supporting camp with Kings Camps offering a wider range of activities for those wishing not to focus entirely upon sport.

Kings Camps, which will run until Friday, August 24, is an outdoor camp encouraging youngsters to get active.

Pro Direct Academy and Netball Fever will both run simultaneously from Wednesday, August 1 until Friday, August 3.

Pro Direct Academy is a football-based camp for those up to the age of 14 which offers boys and girls the chance to be coached by UEFA and FA qualified coaches.

It not only teaches youngsters to increase their skills, but the camp will also provide valuable lessons on leadership, communication and nutrition.

Designed with the help of Tamsin Greenway, a member of the England national netball team, Netball Fever is for those up the age of 16 wishing to improve their abilities. Students will also be visited by one of their “stars”, including either current, as well as former, international or super league players, or U21 nationals.

The Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy for students up to 16 will run for five from the Monday, August 6 until Friday, August 10. Those attending the camp will be visited by a former or current professional player. Previous guests include James Anderson, James Taylor, Mark Ramprakash, Alex Tudor and Andrew Flintoff himself, who visited the college in 2009.

Olympics, the Hockey Masterclass will run from Wednesday, August 15 until the Friday, August 17, and is for students up to the age of 14. The camp encourages self-analysis and offers arts and crafts activities in-between practice.

Mrs Rakusen-Guy said: “We are delighted to be welcoming these summer camps to Ashville College, which will be attended by children from across the Harrogate District.

“Thanks to significant investment in our sports facilities, including £3.8m in our Sports Centre, we are able to host these activity sessions in all weathers.

“These camps are always popular and a superb way for youngsters to stay active, make new friends and have a great summer!”

All camps encourage various abilities to attend, whether they have never played before, or are aiming to play professionally. The organisers are also offering students the choice to attend for either a day or the full length of the camp (or an alternative three days for the Andrew Flintoff Cricket Academy).

Camps run from 9.30am-4.30pm within the day, however all offer extra time from 8.30am-5.30pm. Discounts are available for those with more than one child attending or if the student is attending more than one camp.

For more information please visit: https://www.activatecamps.co.uk/schools/ashville-college/