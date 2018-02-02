New generation of Listeners

Young students will have all the help they need thanks to a new team of Sixth Form Listeners at Rossett School.

A group of 29 students have now qualified as peer mentors after a rigorous selection process and months of intense training.

From their first days helping Year 7 students find their way around when they arrive at Rossett, they will offer support throughout the year to all ages, linked to the tutor groups in the year.

The programme has been running at the school for more than 20 years and Year 12 Listener Maisie Sadler said: “I remember how much my Listener helped me when I was in Year 7, so now I look forward to it being my turn to help younger students manage the challenges of ‘big’ school.”

Headteacher Helen Woodcock presented certificates and badges and said: “Our peer mentoring scheme offers tremendous support to students of all ages.”

She added: “They appreciate being able to speak to someone who has been through the same experiences at school and can offer a sympathetic ear along with some practical advice from the perspective of someone other than an adult.”