Major science scheme launches

Rossett Acre School is one of the first schools in the UK to have been selected to take part in the international Girls4Tech initiative from Mastercard company Vocalink.

The Girls4Tech curriculum gives students an exclusive opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes at one of the largest companies in the world.

The course brings the four STEM subject areas to life through two hours of hands-on activities that draw on the fast evolving, world of payments technology including fraud detection, biometrics, data analysis and the importance of algorithms and encryption.

Kirsty Owen, an employee from Vocalink said: “Our aim was to spark curiosity among the students about the huge range of exciting career opportunities available today made possible by the advances in payments technology.”

She added: “From detective work in the area of fraud detection to biometrics and security, the Girls4Tech programme is designed to show students that it takes all kinds of interests and skills to fulfil a modern-day career, and especially in today’s digital world where payments technology is a dynamic, vibrant and exciting area of global business.”

The Girls4Tech initiative united about 20 of Vocalink’s employee volunteers with Rossett Acre School students for an afternoon.

The curriculum included three exciting and engaging modules that showcased the career opportunities that exist in the world of payments technology through real examples and hands-on training.