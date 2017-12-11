Long Boat invasion at Valley Gardens

Year 5 pupils at Saltergate School pushed the boat out on their school project.

The youngsters at the Harrogate-based school sent 48 letters asking the Mayor Coun Anne Jones to ask if they could launch Long Boats, made during their Viking project, on the Valley Gardens boating lake.

The Mayor, who was also invited along to see the sailing, said: “The letters were beautifully written and very persuasive!

“Permission was granted and the Parks team at HBC cleared the lake ready for use.”

The pupils, who had visited Yorvik Viking Museum during their topic, welcomed the Mayor at the lake.

“I popped down the the Valley Gardens to check how things had gone and which boat had won the floating exercise,” added Coun Jones.

“It was a fabulous project, well executed with a fine result by the lovely pupils of Saltergate, they are a credit to the school.”