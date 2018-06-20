Life of 2018 put in capsule

Churchill Retirement Living has given future generations a glimpse into life in Wetherby in 2018 by inviting local schoolchildren to help bury a time capsule on site.

Pupils from Deighton Gates Primary School joined Owners at Tatterton Lodge on York Road to bury the box, which they have filled with special poems, drawings, book reviews and their favourite things to do in the town.

Claire Gibson, Year 3 class teacher, said: “This has been a fun project for the class to get involved in and a wonderful opportunity for the children to not only get creative, but also meet with people from the wider community in Wetherby.

“We’re very grateful to Churchill Retirement Living for organising the visit - all of the pupils worked very hard on their creations for the time capsule, which I’m sure our descendants will have a lot of enjoyment looking through one day.”