Highfield Space Takeover declared out of this world

Pupils at Highfield Prep School discovered their school was ‘out of this world’ recently.

A special cross-curricular space week launched with a smouldering rocket in a cordoned off area of the playground. Safety inspectors and MOD Police were on hand to protect bystanders.

Inside, Mission Control was the hub of the school and classrooms were decorated to depict the red planet, a space ship, the Moon landing the Solar System and an International Space Station.

During Space week pupils learnt how to launch rockets, visited a planetarium, listened to a talk on the Mission to Mars and more.

Pre-School children also enjoyed activities including making alien hats and exploring lights in the sensory room.

Headteacher James Savile said: “Bringing the wonder of space alive was fascinating for pupils of all ages and broadened their knowledge of the universe.

“Creating such memorable moments in our pupils’ lives is a privilege and memories such as these will stay with children forever.

“Special thanks must also go to all of our exceptional teaching staff who put so much effort into the organisation and for their amazing costumes!”