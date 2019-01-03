Harrogate school concert entertains

Students at Rossett School performed an eclectic mix of musical numbers at a special concert to entertain parents and peers after only seven weeks of rehearsal.

Highlights included a performance by 70 pupils from Year 7 who took part in a massed choir ‘big sing’.

Musicians from all year groups took part in the celebration of musical talent, with year 10 student Harvey Kennedy doing a great job as MC for the evening. Students involved in ensemble work entertained the audience with traditional and modern tunes.

There were also fantastic solo performances by Year 7 students Harry Lea on trombone, Arlo Collins on piano and Megan Rowlands, who sang a piece from the musical ‘Matilda’.

Head of music Robin Durbin, said: “It’s a brilliant start to the musical year and is fantastic to see so many young people engaging and being inspired by a love of music.”

He added: “From classical and traditional, to modern music, our varied repertoire and the opportunities we give our students help them to develop their musical talent and experience the joy of making music.

“All the school community enjoyed the show, and we are looking forward to giving our young musicians the chance to show off their talent throughout the year both at school concerts and at performances further afield.”