Harrogate pupils at Prof Hawking service

Local pupils accompanied St John Fisher Head of Science Mr Tanner-Smith to the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey when the ashes of Professor Stephen Hawking were interred.

The world-famous professor’s ashes were laid to rest between Sir Isaac Newton and Sir Charles Darwin.

The Dean & Chapter of Westminster, the family of Professor Stephen Hawking and The Stephen Hawking Foundation invited the Harrogate contingent after having been drawn in a public ballot.

A spokesman for St John Fisher said: “The Y12 physicists who attended were Oliver Hall, Ciara Stevens, Miriam Davies and Jacob Turner, demonstrating the strength, diversity and engagement of the Science departments in the associated sixth form, with pupils having joined these groups from St John Fisher, St Aidan’s and Rossett Schools.”

Readings and prayers were read by Benedict Cumberbatch and British Astronaut Major Tim Peake at the service.

Specially commissioned music by Vangelis, with words from Stephen Hawking was beamed to the nearest black hole to celebrate the ground breaking work of Stephen Hawking in that field, and St John Fisher School and pupils were each presented with a CD of the music.

