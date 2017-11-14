Search

Grant for dry stone wall

The Provincial Grand Master’s Fund of The Province of Yorkshire, West Riding recently approved an application from The Spa Lodge for Rossett School for a grant of £1000 to build a dry stone wall in the sensory garden.

Following the visit by Britain in Bloom judges the garden is now progressing extremely well towards completion allowing students from Years 9 – 11 to take the Community Module which is part of the Prince’s Trust Achieve Award, an employability qualification.

“The students are learning a new skill which involves building a dry stone wall being fundamental to the beauty of the Yorkshire Dales,” said a spokesman.

“The help and instruction from ANOB members Richard Howard and Barry Slaymaker has further enhanced the student’s knowledge of the countryside.”

The garden is designed to help students with a range of needs.

“It also offers a space for students who have suffered a bereavement or other loss, and who need an area for quiet contemplation.”