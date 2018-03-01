Good hair day for all at Belmont

Pupils and teachers at Harrogate’s Belmont Grosvenor School let their imaginations run wild when they organised a Crazy Hair Day to raise cash for charity.

The wax, gel, spray and colour were out in force as youngsters – and staff – at the co-educational prep school styled their hair in aid of Harrogate charity The Rainbow Fund.

The Harrogate-based charity, run by a group of parents who have been affected by prematurity, illness and life-limiting conditions in their children, has raised more than £160,000 since it was founded.

Hannah Parker, charities co-ordinator at Belmont Grosvenor School, said the Crazy Hair Day had been a great success as all the children, from Pre-Reception to Year 6, had joined in.

“Our pupils voted unanimously to hold a Crazy Hair Day in aid of The Rainbow Fund – and on the day the children certainly didn’t disappoint.”

Mis Parker added: “There was a fabulous array of crazy hairstyles from colourful, glittery creations to hair gelled masterpieces. Everyone at Belmont Grosvenor looked amazing and we are delighted with our fund-raising total to date for such a worthy cause.”

Chair of Belmont Grosvenor School’s PTA committee Emily Evans said: “It was such a fun and relevant way for BGS children to raise money. They had a great time - the idea proved to be a great success. “

The Crazy Hair Day is the second fund-raising event held at Belmont Grosvenor School, which has so far raised more than £300 for The Rainbow Fund this year.

Other events planned include a sponsored walk, a Mother’s Day lunch and a fund-raising ball in the summer for parents.