Focus on homes photography skills

Ashville College photography club attended a bespoke workshop with David Wilson Homes’ professional lensman Pat Proctor.

Ten students were given hands-on experience and asked to capture images of the Grange Park show home in line with the theme ‘what makes a house a home’, before receiving advice and feedback.

Ashville teacher Tom Drew said: “The workshop was a great opportunity for the photography students to work closely with an industry-professional.

“Learning on location provided them with a great insight into a career in photography and they hugely benefitted from the individual feedback that Pat gave them.”

Grange Park is a development of four and five bedroom homes in Hampsthwaite.

Sales manager Chris Neal added: “We’re keen to support young talent in the local area and the photography workshop was a great chance for us to do exactly that.”

He added: “A lot of different disciplines are vital within the housebuilding industry and photography is one of them. We’re looking forward to seeing the photographs that the students have produced.”