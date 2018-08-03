First aid resuscitation learning

Year 7 pupils at St Aidan’s school got to grips with first aid thanks to help from St John Ambulance.

The introduction to resuscitation course included - communication and casualty, care, primary survey, recovery position and resuscitation.

A school spokesman said: “The course has been offered in collaboration with Harrogate Lions, who have provided full funding for this initiative.

“Students really enjoyed their training and St Aidan’s would like to extend their thanks to both Harrogate Lions and St John’s Ambulance for organising such a fantastic life saving course.”

