Fireworks display to boost funds

Friends of Starbeck School (FOSS) and Harrogate Railway Football Club are holding a community fireworks display on Sunday November 3.

FOSS and the football club work closely together and are each fundraising for their respective organisations.

FOSS is raising money for new IT equipment that will enrich the pupils’ learning, while the Football Club provides a valuable sports and social resource for the local area.

“Together we are working to provide a fun evening that will bring the local community together,” said a FOSS spokesman.

The event is being held at the Football Club and will run from 4.30–6.30pm, with the fireworks display at 6.30pm.

“We have been lucky enough to have been sponsored by some fantastic local businesses, without whom we would not have been able to run the event,” added the spokesman.

In the lead up to the fireworkds there will be a bouncy castle, music, face painting, hot food, indoor and outdoor bars to keep people busy.

Entry costs £1 per person on the gate, (under 5s go free).