Ex student flies back to school to tell of success

Lieutenant Luke Wraith made an impression when he piloted his own helicopter and landed at Tadcaster Grammar School.

The former student contacted the school to say that he and his team were in the local area based at Linton-On-Ouse for a time and he would love to return to his roots and speak to Sixth Form students about his experiences since leaving Tadcaster.

“I am particularly interested in talking to students about Maths and Physics and the use of these subjects in everyday life, as well as giving students a tour of the helicopter and its workings,” said Luke.

Luke left Tadcaster Grammar in 2008 to pursue his career with the Royal Navy and made history this year when, as the youngest pilot, he was chosen to conduct the first ever deck landing onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in his Merlin helicopter.

“We were delighted to welcome Luke back to TGS, and wow what a way to arrive, landing his 15 tonne Royal Navy helicopter in our fields,” said Director of Sixth Form Mrs Ros Knapton.

“It is wonderful that our past students still feel connected to their TGS family and want to come back and talk to current Year 12 and 13 students about opportunities after school.

“It gives them a great sense of perspective of how school develops them for the workplace,” she added. “We are truly grateful for such a wonderful, unique and informative presentation and tour of the helicopter.”

As well as Sixth Form students, there was excitement among younger students, especially Thomas Hathaway-Hogg and Elliot Coombes, who are taking flying lessons at Linton-On-Ouse with a view to joining the RAF. They spoke to Luke and members of the team and got a further insight into life as a pilot.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to get close up and personal to a Royal Naval Team,” said Luci Davies, CEIAG, Business and Links Manager.

“Students were privileged to have a tour of the helicopter.”

Luci added: “There are many careers within the Navy and the 12- strong team demonstrated the many routes into the service. I am extremely grateful to Luke and his team for giving up their time to make a difference for our young adults.”