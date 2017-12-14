Donation adds up for school

Staff and children at Grewelthorpe C of E Primary School had an early Christmas present following a donation from a local business towards much needed IT equipment.

With their existing laptops at the end of their life, the school had previously applied for a grant to fund 10 desperately needed new computers, but narrowly missed out on the funding which went to another local charity.

Having heard of the school’s situation, Matthew Kinsell, owner of the Leisure World Group presented the school with a cheque for £660 towards the cost of new machines which will be used in every class in the school, from nursery to year 6.

Matthew’s daughters Holly and Bethany both attend the school, so he has first-hand knowledge of the difference the new computers will make to the day-to-day teaching in the classroom.

“It’s a privilege to be able to support our local primary school, ensuring children continue to flourish as a consequence,” he said.

Headteacher at Grewelthorpe, Karen Butler said the donation would make a huge difference to the pupils at the school.

“It is absolutely brilliant. The pupils use the laptops in virtually every subject.”