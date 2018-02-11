Designs on energy superhero

Coppice Valley Primary pupil Daisy, five, has been crowned the winner of CNG’s Design a Superhero competition.

The Harrogate youngster entered the contest with her creation Sun Star which was part of the energy firm’s Bright Sparks to raise awareness of energy in everyday life.

Jacqui Hall, Managing Director at CNG said: “We’ve been totally wowed by the amazing creativity on show from Harrogate’s schoolchildren.

“The quality of the entries was so high that it was difficult to choose just one winner. Amongst the entries we had a superhero robot, Flash Bulb, who fought against energy waste; Super Granny, who knitted jumpers to reduce unnecessary consumption; and Lightening Speed, who made electricity with her hair!”

“Bright Sparks is all about making energy fun, encouraging young minds to get creative and introducing the importance of energy.”

The winning school has been awarded £500 worth of book vouchers, which were handed over in a special ceremony at CNG’s head office.

Coppice Valley HLTA, Anne-Marie Haddington, said: “Daisy is thrilled to have won, and the vouchers will be incredibly useful for our school.

“Teaching from the Bright Sparks lesson-plan was a joy, and the creativity on-show from the pupils was amazing to see. I didn’t know energy could be so fun!”

Although the Bright Sparks competition has now closed to entries, teachers can still download the lesson packs from the CNG website, in order to help their pupils to gain a greater understanding of energy, how it works, and how we can use it responsibly. For more on Bright Sparks, contact Fae Oates at: foates@cngltd.co.uk.