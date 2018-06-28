Design winning stand in new home

A bike bay designed by an Ashville College pupil has been installed outside Harrogate Borough Council’s Civic Centre.

William Hunt was one of 600 Year 4 and 5 pupils from schools across North Yorkshire to take part in the challenge run by NYSA (North Yorkshire Society of Architects).

Youngsters were asked to design a bike bay to be manufactured and displayed in Harrogate throughout the first leg of the Tour de France in 2014, before being moved to a more permanent location.

Following the race Will’s winning design – chosen for its “inspired innovative nature mirroring the steep terrain of the first leg of the tour” - was put in storage until the grounds of the new council headquarters were ready.

Ashville teacher and cyclist, Shona Howes, said: “I’m delighted that Will’s winning design has become a permanent and useful fixture.”

“It may well be four years since he won the competition, but actually seeing it now in situ is terrific. Staging The Grand Depart was a fantastic coup for the county and has encouraged and inspired countless people to take up cycling.

“Those using bicycles to travel to the Civic Centre can now park up in Will’s bike bay, which is truly a lasting legacy of the event that put Yorkshire well and truly on the world cycling map.”

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council cabinet member for sustainable transport, said: “Will’s bike stand is a prominent feature outside the front of civic hall and can be seen by all visitors to the building.

“Not only is it a fantastic design, it’s a constant reminder to all of us about the excitement of the Tour de France.”

In addition to Will’s success, fellow Ashville pupils Eddie Batchelor and Ben Gladstone were named as runners up.