Cultivating a green friendship

A horticultural business in Whixley is continuing its work alongside Kirk Hammerton School and Nursery School, to help educate pupils about horticulture.

Johnsons of Whixley, one of the Europe’s leading horticultural suppliers to the commercial sector, has donated hedging plants for use around the nursery and supplied trees for National Tree Planting day.

And children have also learnt about the life cycle of vegetables, from seed to harvest, through to discovering tasty recipes for the vegetables they have grown.

Johnsons of Whixley head of production and procurement, Jonathan Whittemore, said: “We’re proud of our partnership with Kirk Hammerton School.

“It’s important as a business that we give something back to our local community, and it’s a great privilege to be involved in educating young people about the various aspects of horticulture.

The company recently donated 30 mini Christmas trees which pupils took home.