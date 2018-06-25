Careers Day proves a hit at Sherburn

Sherburn High School students “got future proof” last week as part of a whole school World of Work Day.

Normal lessons were collapsed for the day as nearly 50 guests from local businesses and further education providers were on hand to dish out a range of advice to over 500 students.

Younger students in Year 7 and 8 experienced the twists and turns of the stock market as they took part in NYBEP’s Trading Game Activity. The name of the game: Making lots of money.

The winning team struck gold with a record breaking profit of £19.1million.

Elsewhere, visitors delivered STEM based workshops to students on structural engineering, creating new shampoos, breaking the land speed record and the RAF delivered problem solving sessions.

Older students had the opportunity to quiz visitors through a speed dating and careers fair event.

With careers ranging from barristers to care workers, accountants to graphic designers and high court judges to make-up artists, students were intrigued by the finer details, pathways and of course wages of the guests.

David Sladen, lead for careers said: “We were really fortunate to have such a diverse range of careers on offer throughout the day, and extremely grateful for them giving up their time.

“Raising aspirations and providing our students with encounters with employers were our two overarching aims for the day, and thanks to them we were able to do this. We’ve never had so many employers in the school all at once.”

“It is so important for young people to spend time and hear from adults from the world of work. The world they enter on leaving school will be a dynamic one, and it is vital our students are prepared for this.”

The school would like to thank the following for their attendance: Creative Shed, Tracey Perrin Chartered Accountant, Lithos Engineering, SH Structures, Eleanor Temple Barrister, Inch Punch Designs, Stow Family Law, Thornton-Jones Solicitors, Meadow Lodge Care Homes, AON, Golder, NYBEP, Newcastle University, York University, STEM Ambassadors from CRODA, Bloodhound SSC, RAF, WGY Engineering, Hull University, Edge Hill University, Access to Music, NCS, JLT Training, Leeds College of Building, Northern Gas and Northern Racing College.