Budding poets rise to creative challenge contest

Scholars’ Coordinator, Dr Compton, challenged Harrogate Grammar School students from Year 7-13 to write a ‘found poem’ using only text from a page of the Oxford Schools Dictionary – P for ‘poem’.

Students could choose to cut up and reassemble the page, black out words, or write their poem out but, crucially, they could not add anything that was not ‘found’ on the original page.

There were over 50 exceptional entries, many of which were visual works of art as well as great poems.

The competition was judged by Dr Nasser Hussain, published poet and Lecturer in Creative Writing at Leeds Beckett University.

Dr Hussain said: “Judging this competition was a difficult task.

“The students at Harrogate Grammar are sharp-eyed, literate, and creative practitioners, and have clearly learned and applied some advanced techniques.

“The future of avant-garde writing is in good hands. I’m honoured to have had the chance to read their work, and congratulations to all of the participants.”

Imogen Clawson, Mariella Ploix, Holly Brayshay, Sophie Watts, Oscar Dunn, Lucy Kilner, Harriet Longley, Hannah Rowe, Caitlin Daly and Amelie Davies from years 7-13, were shortlisted and each received a coveted ‘Scholars’ badge. Our overall winner, Hannah Rowe (Year 11), also received a small prize to inspire her.