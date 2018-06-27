Bishop Thornton pupils pack a punch in PE lessons

Children at Bishop Thornton CE Primary School are studying martial arts in their PE lessons.

Taught by Milo Dymoke-Marr of Harrogate’s AEGIS Martial Arts Academy, the children have been learning a variety of boxing moves including the straight punch, hook, upper cut, roundhouse kick, front kick, side kick and jumping spinning kicks.

Alongside these physical skills, the sessions focus on developing important life skills.

Milo, a fourth degree black belt, said: “Our aim is to teach courtesy, respect, persistence, honesty and courage. We want the children to learn about themselves as well as learning a new sport.”

Safety is at the core of the Academy’s ethos and the sessions are taught in a very disciplined way.

They are also set homework. One project was to do something at home that they know they struggle with, and not to give up.

As well as enthusing pupils, teachers are impressed too.

Class One teacher Mrs Ward said: “It’s really good to see the the children’s skills and confidence increasing.”