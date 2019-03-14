Belmont Grosvenor school appoints new deputy head

Independent prep school Belmont Grosvenor has appointed a new Deputy Head.

Emma Shea, who has worked at the Birstwith school for the past 14 years, has been promoted from her most recent role as Director of Studies at the ‘excellent’ and ‘outstanding’ Harrogate school.

Mother-of-three Mrs Shea said: “I am delighted to have been appointed BGS’s new Deputy Head. The words of congratulations and praise from parents and staff have really been overwhelming.

“During my years at BGS I have learned a great deal, not just from the staff and management team, but from the children too. I am very much looking forward to my new role,” she said.

Originally from Manchester, Mrs Shea studied Music at Leeds University, an MSc in Music Psychology at Keele before completing her PGCE at Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music.

In her new role as Deputy Head, she will be working alongside Headmistress Mrs Sophia Ashworth Jones, helping build on the school’s latest Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection which awarded BGS its highest possible rating.

“My passion and focus, as it has been throughout my years as Director of Studies, will be on maintaining the already excellent academics and curriculum at BGS, and moving it forwards in the best interests of all the children here at Belmont Grosvenor.

“I am really excited to see what can be achieved with fresh leadership ideas and a holistic team approach. I’m looking forward to developing the relationship between parents, pupils and staff to further enhance the BGS experience,” she said.

Outside Belmont Grosvenor, Mrs Shea is leader of Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, having played the violin since the age of 10 and the piano since the age of 13.

Mrs Ashworth Jones said she was delighted to have Mrs Shea work alongside her as the newly-appointed Deputy Head at BGS, and part of her role would be to continue to maintain the academic focus of the school.