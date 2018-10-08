Beating the bullies scheme rewarded

Nidderdale High School is celebrating their ‘All Together Silver School 2018’ status having been recognised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance for supporting student well-being.

The award recognises the work done by students and staff to ensure that pupils can raise concerns easily and safely.

The Anti-Bullying Ambassadors group set up in school has a confidential post box, an email service and from September they have launched a lunchtime drop in session to ensure all students have access to any support.

Nicola Wright, Key Stage 3 Learning Manager and group leader said: “I am really proud to say that we have been led by the students in this venture, with all of the ideas for the group coming from for the Ambassadors themselves.

“They have worked incredibly hard to spread their message of kindness and tolerance across the whole school, through assemblies, visiting form groups and running the new drop-in sessions.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them and I’m confident that the group will go from strength to strength this year.”

Kath Jordan, Headteacher said: “This is a really important award for the school as it recognises the important work that is done to ensure every young person can thrive in a supportive and caring environment.

“Positive relationships are paramount to our success and the well-being and safety of our young people is every bit as important as their academic achievement.

“This award is all about student led and student centred initiatives and we are enormously proud of our young people for taking the lead on this really important issue.”

Year 11 Senior Student team, led by Head Boy, Joe Web and Head Girl, Hannah Reinsch, also have an important role in supporting younger students and acting as role models.

Each Senior Student is a mentor to one younger student and as a team they have chosen mental well-being as a school focus and their chosen charity.

Hannah said: “Our school’s exceptional support for the students’ well-being is one of the main attributes that makes our school great.

“Today, good mental health is incredibly important for everyone’s day to day life.”

She added: “By creating awareness for mental health with the students and choosing to raise money for the charity, Mind, this year, we feel we can continue to passionately support the students of Nidderdale High School and their well-being.”