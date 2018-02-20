Bake Off rises to 140th celebration

Harrogate’s Ashville College has hosted its first ever Great Ashville Bake Off as part of its 140th anniversary celebrations.

More than 70 cakes, biscuits, quiches, breads and pork pies - baked by parents and pupils - were laid out for guest judge, Betty’s managing director Simon Eyles, to sample before choosing winners from sweet and savory categories.

The competition also coincided with the school’s annual tea party for elderly people in the local area, organised in conjunction with HELP (Harrogate Easy Living Project).

Richard Marshall, Ashville College’s Headmaster, said: “Whilst Paul Hollywood and Pru Leith have to sample a maximum of 36 cakes or breads per episode, Mr Eyles had the enviable task of tasting more than double that number!

“We are extremely grateful to him for sparing the time, and to the parents and pupils.”

“I’m delighted to say the food was then enjoyed by more than three dozen elderly people, who were joined by senior school pupils, at a special afternoon tea held here at Ashville.”