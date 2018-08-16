A-levels 2018: Harrogate District results in full

Students across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby are receiving their A-level results today (Thursday).

Here are the results from the schools.

King James’s School, Knaresborough

K Allwood eng lit, hist, maths; L Bachellerie fren, maths, prod des*; D Balbi eng lit, hist, pe; L Balmforth biol, chem, maths; C Barker chem, hist, maths; L Barnard econ, gov and polits, hist; S Bell hist, maths, sociol; P Blaskett ﬁne art**, photy**, sociol; J Brennan econ**, frth maths**, maths**; R Bridges chem, maths*, phys*; O Burley apld sci, fren, psychol; H Burton eng lang, pe; J Butler comp, maths, prod des; N Cant eng lang, ﬁne art**, prod des; C Clark eng lang, eng lit, psychol; L Coldrick econ*, geog*, maths*; R Collings health and soc c, photy*, psychol; M Dent busi studs, health and soc c, psychol; P Dodds frth maths**, maths*, phys*; A Dunn frth maths**, maths**, phys*; J Evans fren, mus; J Fabian hist, perf arts*; B Fitzpatrick dram and theat studs, eng lit, gov and polits; U Gill biol, econ, pe; H Gotts apld busi, eng lang, psychol; D Haase geog, pe; B Head busi studs, geog, psychol; L Henderson ict, prod des, psychol; A Hewitt health and soc c, hist, sociol; J Hill ict, psychol, sociol; L Hines eng lang, gov and polits, hist*; C Hodson eng lang, eng lit, gov and polits; C Houldsworth biol, geog, sociol; D Huxtable apld busi, ﬁne art, psychol; S James comp, geog, ict; K Jones econ, eng lit, psychol; S Kelly apld busi, photy**, psychol; J Kenny dram and theat studs, hist, med studs; M Kingston photy, rel studs, textiles; A Knight frth maths, maths*, phys, prod des**; A Langley apld busi*, econ, psychol; R Leach apld busi**, maths, prod des; B Leedham eng lang, health and soc c, psychol; B Madeley eng lit*, fren, geog*; K Makin ﬁne art*, perf arts**; A Malton dram and theat studs, hist, sociol; H McBratney biol, geog, ict; A McCarthy busi studs*, econ, gov and polits; B McKenzie eng lit**, geog*, hist*; C Medcalf hist, maths, prod des; D Moran econ, hist; B Munro geog**, mus, mus tech; A Njie biol, health and soc c, pe; S Nolan hist, psychol, rel studs; C Palfreyman ﬁne art, med studs, sociol; N Parsons chem, maths, phys; S Parsons eng lit**, hist*, textiles**; A Percival dram and theat studs, hist, perf arts**; L Roberts eng lang, med studs, psychol; L Robinson biol, eng lit*, psychol*; J Rowson chem*, geog*, maths*; P Salter biol, busi studs; O Scruton eng lang, gov and polits; E Senior eng lit, ﬁne art**, hist*; A Sopf eng lang, geog, pe; A Stanley biol, maths, pe; E Stanworth med studs, perf arts**; L Stevenson econ, gov and polits, hist; G Strachan ﬁne art*, prod des, psychol; J Swann eng lang, gov and polits, hist; J Swift geog, pe, psychol; K Taylor eng lang, eng lit, geog; N Taylor chem, maths, phys; L Thacker geog*, ict*, med studs; L Thewsey eng lang, hist, psychol; M Thomas ict*, maths, psychol; R Tremble hist, maths, psychol; R Turnbull biol, chem, geog*, maths; J Turner comp, hist, ict; Z Valentine-Saunders apld sci, health and soc c, med studs; J Vessey econ, geog*, maths; J Webster eng lang, eng lit, geog; A Wells health and soc c, hist, rel studs; A Whiteley busi studs, pe, psychol; R Whittaker eng lit, hist; J Wiehe comp, maths, phys; D Win-Johnson span; E Wilson biol, geog, pe; O Wilson econ, phys, prod des*; C Wollacott frth maths, hist, maths; A Wood eng lit, hist, psychol; R Wood geog*, med studs*, photy**; A Wright eng lang, photy, textiles; D Wright biol, maths, pe.

Subject key

Grade A passes marked by an asterisk (*)

Grade A-star passes marked by two asterisks (**)

Accounting - account

Ancient History - anc history

Applied Art and Design - apld art and des

Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2

Applied Business - apld busi

Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2

Applied ICT - apld ict

Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2

Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts

Applied Science - apld sci

Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2

Arabic - arab

Archaeology - arc

Art - art

Art and Design - art and des

Bengali - beng

Biology - biol

Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol

Business - busi

Business Studies - busi studs

Chemistry - chem

Child Development - chld dev

Chinese - chin

Classical Civilisation - class civil

Communication Studies - com studs

Computing - comp

Creative Writing - crea writ

Criminology - crim

Critical Thinking - crit think

Dance - dance

Design and Technology - des tech

Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs

Economics - econ

Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs

Electronics - elect

Engineering - engine

English Language - eng lang

English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit

English Literature - eng lit

Environmental Science - environ sci

Film Studies - ﬁlm

Fine Art - ﬁne art

Food Studies - food studs

French - fren

Further Maths - frth maths

General Studies - gen studs

Geography - geog

Geology - geol

German - germ

Government and Politics - gov and polits

Graphics Communication - graphic com

Gujarati - guj

Health and Social Care - health and soc c

Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2

History - hist

History of Art - hist art

Home Economics - home ec

Human Biology - hum biol

ICT - ict

Latin - lat

Law - law

Leisure Studies - leis studs

Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2

Maths - maths

Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths

Media Studies - med studs

Medieval History - med hist

Music - mus

Music technology - mus tech

Panjabi - panj

Performance Studies - perf studs

Performing Arts - perf arts

Philosophy - philos

Photography - photy

Physical Education - pe

Physics - phys

Polish - pol

Portuguese - port

Product Design - prod des

Psychology - psychol

Public Services - publ ser

Religious Studies - rel studs

Russian - russ

Science - sci

Sociology - sociol

Spanish - span

Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe

Statistics - stats

Textiles - textiles

Theatre Studies - theat studs

Travel and Tourism - trav and tour

Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2

Urdu – urdu

BTEC subject key

Acting BTEC - act bt

Applied Law BTEC - apld law

Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci

Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt

Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt

Business BTEC - busi bt

Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt

Diploma in Finance - dip fin

Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt

Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt

IT BTEC - IT bt

Law BTEC - law bt

Music BTEC - mus bt

Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt

Science BTEC - sci bt

Sports BTEC - sports bt