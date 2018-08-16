A-levels 2018: Harrogate District results in full

Students across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby are receiving their A-level results today (Thursday).
Here are the results from the schools.
King James’s School, Knaresborough
K Allwood eng lit, hist, maths; L Bachellerie fren, maths, prod des*; D Balbi eng lit, hist, pe; L Balmforth biol, chem, maths; C Barker chem, hist, maths; L Barnard econ, gov and polits, hist; S Bell hist, maths, sociol; P Blaskett ﬁne art**, photy**, sociol; J Brennan econ**, frth maths**, maths**; R Bridges chem, maths*, phys*; O Burley apld sci, fren, psychol; H Burton eng lang, pe; J Butler comp, maths, prod des; N Cant eng lang, ﬁne art**, prod des; C Clark eng lang, eng lit, psychol; L Coldrick econ*, geog*, maths*; R Collings health and soc c, photy*, psychol; M Dent busi studs, health and soc c, psychol; P Dodds frth maths**, maths*, phys*; A Dunn frth maths**, maths**, phys*; J Evans fren, mus; J Fabian hist, perf arts*; B Fitzpatrick dram and theat studs, eng lit, gov and polits; U Gill biol, econ, pe; H Gotts apld busi, eng lang, psychol; D Haase geog, pe; B Head busi studs, geog, psychol; L Henderson ict, prod des, psychol; A Hewitt health and soc c, hist, sociol; J Hill ict, psychol, sociol; L Hines eng lang, gov and polits, hist*; C Hodson eng lang, eng lit, gov and polits; C Houldsworth biol, geog, sociol; D Huxtable apld busi, ﬁne art, psychol; S James comp, geog, ict; K Jones econ, eng lit, psychol; S Kelly apld busi, photy**, psychol; J Kenny dram and theat studs, hist, med studs; M Kingston photy, rel studs, textiles; A Knight frth maths, maths*, phys, prod des**; A Langley apld busi*, econ, psychol; R Leach apld busi**, maths, prod des; B Leedham eng lang, health and soc c, psychol; B Madeley eng lit*, fren, geog*; K Makin ﬁne art*, perf arts**; A Malton dram and theat studs, hist, sociol; H McBratney biol, geog, ict; A McCarthy busi studs*, econ, gov and polits; B McKenzie eng lit**, geog*, hist*; C Medcalf hist, maths, prod des; D Moran econ, hist; B Munro geog**, mus, mus tech; A Njie biol, health and soc c, pe; S Nolan hist, psychol, rel studs; C Palfreyman ﬁne art, med studs, sociol; N Parsons chem, maths, phys; S Parsons eng lit**, hist*, textiles**; A Percival dram and theat studs, hist, perf arts**; L Roberts eng lang, med studs, psychol; L Robinson biol, eng lit*, psychol*; J Rowson chem*, geog*, maths*; P Salter biol, busi studs; O Scruton eng lang, gov and polits; E Senior eng lit, ﬁne art**, hist*; A Sopf eng lang, geog, pe; A Stanley biol, maths, pe; E Stanworth med studs, perf arts**; L Stevenson econ, gov and polits, hist; G Strachan ﬁne art*, prod des, psychol; J Swann eng lang, gov and polits, hist; J Swift geog, pe, psychol; K Taylor eng lang, eng lit, geog; N Taylor chem, maths, phys; L Thacker geog*, ict*, med studs; L Thewsey eng lang, hist, psychol; M Thomas ict*, maths, psychol; R Tremble hist, maths, psychol; R Turnbull biol, chem, geog*, maths; J Turner comp, hist, ict; Z Valentine-Saunders apld sci, health and soc c, med studs; J Vessey econ, geog*, maths; J Webster eng lang, eng lit, geog; A Wells health and soc c, hist, rel studs; A Whiteley busi studs, pe, psychol; R Whittaker eng lit, hist; J Wiehe comp, maths, phys; D Win-Johnson span; E Wilson biol, geog, pe; O Wilson econ, phys, prod des*; C Wollacott frth maths, hist, maths; A Wood eng lit, hist, psychol; R Wood geog*, med studs*, photy**; A Wright eng lang, photy, textiles; D Wright biol, maths, pe.
Subject key
Grade A passes marked by an asterisk (*)
Grade A-star passes marked by two asterisks (**)
Accounting - account
Ancient History - anc history
Applied Art and Design - apld art and des
Applied Art and Design (dble award) - apld art and des2
Applied Business - apld busi
Applied Business (dble award) - apld busi2
Applied ICT - apld ict
Applied ICT (dble award) - apld ict2
Applied Performing Arts - apld perform arts
Applied Science - apld sci
Applied Science (dble award) - apld sci2
Arabic - arab
Archaeology - arc
Art - art
Art and Design - art and des
Bengali - beng
Biology - biol
Biology and Human Biology - biol and hum biol
Business - busi
Business Studies - busi studs
Chemistry - chem
Child Development - chld dev
Chinese - chin
Classical Civilisation - class civil
Communication Studies - com studs
Computing - comp
Creative Writing - crea writ
Criminology - crim
Critical Thinking - crit think
Dance - dance
Design and Technology - des tech
Drama and Theatre Studies - dram and theat studs
Economics - econ
Economics and Business Studies - econ and busi studs
Electronics - elect
Engineering - engine
English Language - eng lang
English Language and Literature - eng lang and lit
English Literature - eng lit
Environmental Science - environ sci
Film Studies - ﬁlm
Fine Art - ﬁne art
Food Studies - food studs
French - fren
Further Maths - frth maths
General Studies - gen studs
Geography - geog
Geology - geol
German - germ
Government and Politics - gov and polits
Graphics Communication - graphic com
Gujarati - guj
Health and Social Care - health and soc c
Health and Social Care (dble award) - health and soc c2
History - hist
History of Art - hist art
Home Economics - home ec
Human Biology - hum biol
ICT - ict
Latin - lat
Law - law
Leisure Studies - leis studs
Leisure Studies (dble award) - leis studs2
Maths - maths
Maths (Further Additional) - FAmaths
Media Studies - med studs
Medieval History - med hist
Music - mus
Music technology - mus tech
Panjabi - panj
Performance Studies - perf studs
Performing Arts - perf arts
Philosophy - philos
Photography - photy
Physical Education - pe
Physics - phys
Polish - pol
Portuguese - port
Product Design - prod des
Psychology - psychol
Public Services - publ ser
Religious Studies - rel studs
Russian - russ
Science - sci
Sociology - sociol
Spanish - span
Sport and Physical Education - sport and pe
Statistics - stats
Textiles - textiles
Theatre Studies - theat studs
Travel and Tourism - trav and tour
Travel and Tourism (dble award) - trav and tour2
Urdu – urdu
BTEC subject key
Acting BTEC - act bt
Applied Law BTEC - apld law
Applied Medical Science BTEC - apld medi sci
Applied Science - Forensic BTEC - apld sci foren bt
Applied Science BTEC - apld sci bt
Business BTEC - busi bt
Dance/Performing Arts - dance/pa bt
Diploma in Finance - dip fin
Health and Social Care BTEC - health and soc c bt
Hospitality BTEC - hosp bt
IT BTEC - IT bt
Law BTEC - law bt
Music BTEC - mus bt
Public Services BTEC - publ ser bt
Science BTEC - sci bt
Sports BTEC - sports bt