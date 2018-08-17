A-Level results delight at Tadcaster

Tadcaster Grammar School said it was delighted with the A-Level results of its Sixth Form students.

“We are delighted to report that more than one third of all A levels taken were graded A*-A, with almost two thirds at A*-B.

“We are delighted to report that these figures buck the national trend where there has been an overall decrease in the percentage of A* and A’s achieved this year.

“We are particularly pleased that the vast majority of our students have been awarded their first choice University place, with some notable individual successes including entrants to Cambridge to study Languages, Edinburgh to study Medicine, UCL to study Engineering.”