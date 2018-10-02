East Keswick friends pull in the pints to raise cash

A group of East Keswick friends hosted the village’s beer festival on Saturday, two years after resurrecting it.

One of the key organisers Ben Rider, 35, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012 and the beer festival, at the village hall, is used to raise awareness of the condition as well as raising funds for Parkinson’s UK and Mind.

“People think it only affects older people, which Ben thought until being diagnosed at 31,” said co-organiser Steven Cree.

“It was two weeks before Ben’s first child was due, so it was a huge shock and life has changed dramatically since then.

“Parkinson’s UK has been there to help and support Ben through the more difficult moments and we are delighted to be able to give something back by raising money for Parkinson’s UK through the East Keswick Beer Festival.”

Although this year’s total is yet to be announced, last year the festival raised over £1,500 for each charity and also made a donation to the Friends of Bardsey Primary School.

There were over 30 real ales on offer to the crowds who attended, along with lager, presecco and gin.

As well as a variety of food stalls, there was live music and family entertainment.

Steven added: “Thanks to all the people who came and supported us and to all the sponsors who donated generously.”

Pictures by Adrian Murray

