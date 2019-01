Police are appealing for witnesses after a road crash near the village of Spofforth in North Yorkshire.

A black BMW 3 Series car came off the A661 Harrogate Road at about 4.45pm on Sunday before crashing into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Wetherby, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but later discharged following treatment.

Police say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information about a grey Volkswagen van seen travelling in the area at the time.