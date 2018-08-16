Dressing up outfits can be checked out

Tadcaster Community Library will be offering local people a new way to save money and reduce waste while still having fun.

Events like Halloween and World Book Day can often be expensive when children and adults, want to dress up as their favourite character, or as a werewolf or a princess.

But from September the Tadcaster Costume Exchange will give people access to loads of different outfits and accessories that have usually only been worn once or twice.

The initiative will encourage people to donate their used dress-up outfits to the library. They will then be available to borrow.

Library volunteer Katherine said: “It’s exciting as it ticks lots of boxes; it will save parents and other borrowers’ money, it will reduce new purchases and save waste, and will be fun for the kids to get involved with.”

Costumes can be donated at the library any time, and there will be an official launch event on Saturday September 29 where all the outfits will be displayed for people to try on and borrow.

The project will be based in the library, where people can drop off their dress-up costumes and book them out. In addition, all the outfits and accessories will be on a Facebook page so people can browse the catalogue of costumes and decide what they want to borrow.

There will be a small hire fee to borrow items which will raise funds for the Community Library, which has been run by volunteers in partnership with North Yorkshire County Council since April 2017.

Library user and parent Lou is looking forward to it: “It’s a great thing to do with costumes the kids have grown out of and will save us all some pennies.”

Updates at Tadcaster Community Library Facebook.