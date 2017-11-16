Dragons’ Den-style challenge

A team of budding entrepreneurs from Knaresborough-based Vantage Motor Group took park in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch as part of the Million Makers challenge, a national competition where teams of employees collectively raise over £1 million for The Prince’s Trust.

The team of ten is made up of employees from across the car retailer’s locations and business functions including William Welsh at Vantage’s flagship Toyota dealership in Knaresborough on York Road.

Team Vantage will kick off its effort to raise £10,000 profit in six months after pitching its business plan to the ‘dragons’ and successfully securing £1,500 of seed funding.

The dragons, made up of Vantage CEO Mark Robinson, Gordons LLP Business Development Director Jo Williamson and Olivia Jeffrey from The Prince’s Trust, quizzed the team’s business plan to ensure its robustness before being satisfied enough to grant the team with the seed funding.

Among the activities the team has planned are the design and sale of umbrellas and travel mugs, and various other fundraising initiatives including a Christmas raffle and individual centre challenges.

Mark said: “The real work starts now though as the team begins to turn its business plan into a reality.”