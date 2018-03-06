Discover science of penguins

Lotherton Hall’s penguins will take a starring role as Leeds Festival of Science returns this month.

The country estate near Aberford will host a weekend of fun filled science activities with opportunities to learn more about penguins in the Coastal Zone on Saturday March 10.

There will also be crafts in the Nestbox Education Centre and talks by the penguin keepers, as well as a chance to explore the history of electricity throughout the weekend.

Leeds Festival of Science runs until the end of the month with other events hosted by University of Leeds, the Leeds City Museum, Lotherton and Café Scientifique.

Dr Ruth Holland, one of the Leeds Festival of Science organisers from the University, said: “The festival is all about providing entertaining ways to get people excited about science, engineering and mathematics.”