Dementia friendly boost for town park

Friends of Sandringham Park in Wetherby have been awarded £600 from the Freemasons.

The donation resulted from the fundraising efforts of the Freemasons of Yorkshire, West Riding by £500 and Calcaria Lodge by £100.

Kazia Knight, Chairman of Friends of Sandringham Park, said: “These very generous donations are going to enable us to buy and install dementia friendly equipment in the park and we would like to say how truly grateful we are.”

Richard Brown a Past Master of Calcaria Lodge no 2677 based in Wetherby, supported by Paul Clarke, assistant Provincial Grand Master for the area presented the cheques to Friends of Sandringham Park members Kazia Knight, Sharon Stanley and Susan Hodgeson.

Some 24 Yorkshire organisations shared £35,000 of Freemasons funding at the end of 2017.

David Pratt, The Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding said: “Charity is one of the three great principles that our order is founded on, and the heart of what we do.”