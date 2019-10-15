Dead buzzard found near Sherburn in Elmet had been shot

North Yorkshire Police have put out an urgent appeal for information after a buzzard was found shot dead near Sherburn in Elmet.

The police are asking the public for any details after the dead buzzard was found by a member of the public at 11.45am on October 3 on a footpath close to Hagg Lane near Sherburn.

The bird was recovered and taken to a local vets to be x-rayed, which revealed it contained what appeared to be eight pieces of shot.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is sadly yet another example of the unacceptable bird of prey persecution which blights our region.”

They added: “Killing wild birds is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we are committed to putting a stop to this deplorable crime.”

North Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive enquiries in the local area.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed anything taking place in relation to this bird to call 101 quoting ref: 12190183166.

RSPB’s Birdcrime 2018 report showed bird of prey persecution still rife, with more crimes in North Yorkshire than anywhere else in the UK. Birdcrime 2018 – the only report summarising offences against birds of prey UK wide showed 87 confirmed incidents of bird of prey persecution in 2018 – 15 of these taking place in North Yorkshire.