Dancing around family life

Freelance dance teacher Sara Alvis, 36, lives in Oakwood with husband of nearly three years Ian Alvis, 34, and their daughter seven-month-old Ruby. Sarah is teacher and principal of Sarah Horner School of Dance, teaching children and adults ballet and tap in North Leeds. She is also training to become an examiner of Dance. Ian is a Civil Servant.

What family task takes you the longest?

Leaving the house is generally the longest family task!

What’s your favourite family day out?

Our favourite family day out is Roundhay Park. We have very fond memories of taking Ruby there when she was tiny and enjoying the extraordinary heatwave we had this summer.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately?

Sara loves reading and trips to the theatre, whilst Ian is a quiz geek. He’s been on the telly putting his quiz knowledge to good use, appearing in TV shows such as The Chase, Weakest Link and Tipping Point. Sometimes he even wins!

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent?

I think the hardest thing about being a parent is the juggling of everything.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed?

Once Ruby is asleep, we tend to eat our evening meal, play scrabble or watch rubbish on the television. Then we are generally in bed by 9.30pm!

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds?

The one thing I would change about Leeds would be its location. I would like to move it nearer to my family in Lincolnshire so we have a babysitter on hand!

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal?

Food is still a new thing for Ruby, but so far I would say her favourite is Weetabix.

Child’s favourite book and author.

Mr Men books at the moment are her favourite.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why?

Sundays are precious to us, because I work on a Saturday. Saturdays are special daddy and daughter days.

What can your children not live without?

Ruby can’t live without Elephant.

* To be featured in the Family of the Week spot, email: janet.harrison@jpimedia.co.uk