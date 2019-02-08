Marie Curie is seeking volunteers in Harrogate to give two hours of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins, in return for donations.

The charity’s annual fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, takes place in March.

Nicola Appleton, 48, from Harrogate started volunteering for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal in memory of her dad who received care from the charity.

She said: “When my dad was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer just over a year ago, he needed support during the last stages of his days at home, where he was desperate to stay, and thankfully we had a lovely Marie Curie Nurse who came in and helped us.

“Marie Curie made a huge difference to my dad. It meant there was someone there for him to talk to, in those dark periods at night when his fears would come out.

“Them being there would give the family peace of mind that he was being well cared for whilst we were trying to get some sleep and, if I was up in the night, which I sometimes was, I was able to sit and have a cup of tea and have someone to talk to as well.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal collection will take place at: Morrisons Starbeck – on February 28 and March 1 and 2 and Harrogate street collection – March 30.

To volunteer for Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or phone free on 0800 304 7025 or email gemma.hewitt@mariecurie.org.uk