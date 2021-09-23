Two plead guilty to serious incident
North Yorkshire Police have said that enquiries are ongoing into a serious incident in Ripon in the summer.
The force said that two people have pleaded guilty, in a court appearance, to robbery in connection with an incident on Friday August 14 outside the Ship Inn on Bondgate in Ripon.
“A teenager and a 21-year-old man have been remanded in custody, and will be back in court for sentencing on October 19,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.
“Our enquiries are ongoing into other suspects linked to this serious incident.”
Anyone with information should phone the police on 101.