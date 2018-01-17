Thieves steal 'high-value' mobiles in robbery Harrogate Carphone Warehouse

Thieves assaulted a member of staff and stole high-value phones at a shop in Harrogate town centre.

The robbery at the Carphone Warehouse store, in Cambridge Street, happened at about 11.50am on Monday.

Police yesterday said two men stole three expensive and pushed a member of staff during the robbery before fleeing.

Officers have today issued an appeal for witnesses.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, 6 ft tall and of slim build.

He had dark hair, dark stubble and a pale face, and was seen wearing a blue baseball cap and grey jumper.

The second suspect is described as a white man, also around 30-years-old, slightly sorter than the first suspect and with a "pot-belly".

He had light brown or ginger hair, with the same coloured stubble, and was seen wearing the same or very similar clothing and cap as the first suspect.

Police believe the pair fled on foot, in the general direction of Lower Station Parade following the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180007991.