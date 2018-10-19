Tadcaster Guides HQ damaged in break-in

Intruders caused damage inside Tadcaster Girl Guides Headquarters when they broke in between Thursday October 11 and Saturday October 13.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary on the Leeds Road building.

“Offenders gained entry to the premises via the kitchen window by smashing a window pane and caused damage to the inside of the building,” said a police spokesman.

“It is believed some torches were taken in the break-in.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Tom Longhorn. People can also email Thomas.longhorn@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Anyone wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180191494.