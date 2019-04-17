Tadcaster company fined

A Tadcaster potato processing company has this week been sentenced for safety breaches after a worker was struck by a telehandler load.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard how, on January 5 2018, Mr Colin Smith, aged 62, was walking across the middle yard to the maintenance workshop when he was struck by three potato boxes loaded on the tines of a telehandler being operated by another employee. He suffered a fractured left leg.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the company had insufficient measures in place to prevent people being struck by a vehicle and that a protected walkway was provided to only two sides of the yard, but not to the right side between the production sheds and the engineers workshop, a well-used pedestrian route.

Braegate Produce Ltd of Mill Hill, Braegate Lane, Colton, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(1) of the Workplace (Health and Safety Welfare) Regulations 1991. It was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay £962 in costs.

The investigation also found a large number of boxes had been stored in the yard which meant there was less room resulting in pedestrians, including Mr Smith, having to take a route further into the transport area than was necessary.

The company also failed to ensure forklift truck and telehandler operators were clear what the site rules were around the transportation of potato boxes and to effectively enforce these.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Kate Dixon commented: “Companies need to organise transport operations to reduce the risk it poses to pedestrians. This should include consideration of the site, driver and vehicles. There are some quick, easy and inexpensive steps that can be implemented.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”