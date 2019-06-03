Search for good Samaritan who stopped to help woman who was attacked

Detectives are trying to track down a helpful stranger who helped a woman after she had been attacked.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was attacked by another woman in the incident on Bridge Street in the centre of Tadcaster at around 2am on Sunday, May 19.

The assault left her with a fractured wrist and scratches.

A 23-year-old woman has since been arrested in connection with the assault and released on conditional bail.

Now North Yorkshire Police are looking for a good Samaritan who was passing when she stopped to come to the victim's aid.

READ MORE: Detectives investigating attempted rape on woman in Holbeck

Detectives also want to hear from two men seen in the area at the time who may also have witnessed the assault.

If you are the woman who helped or have any information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Swift, or collar number 6-4-3-7. You can also email Katie.Swift@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190089825.