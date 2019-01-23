Reward offered after alleged hit and run

A Castleford businessman and biker who was once the victim of a hit and run has put up a £1,000 reward after another man was seriously injured in similar circumstances.

Neil Liversidge, of West Riding Personal Financial Solutions, is offering the sum in return for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for knocking down the fellow biker.

The injured man in his 20s needed hospital treatment after the collision on the B1222 near Peckfield, not far from Squires Cafe, Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Police said the man had been involved in a collision with a car near the junction with the A63 at around 4.40pm on January 6 - but the driver left the scene without stopping.

Mr Liversidge, 55, said: “I don’t know the victim personally, but he’s a biker and I’m a biker. It really rankles with me because I was the victim of a hit and run myself.”

He said the driver involved in the recent crash had not spared a thought for the biker injured then either.

“He could have been dying,” Mr Liversidge said. “Stopping to make a phone call to get him the air ambulance or whatever might have made the different between life and death.”

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the hit and run which is believed to have involved a silver saloon, possibly a VW or a Skoda.

Motorcycle Action Group has also offered a £1,000 reward.

Information to North Yorkshire Police on 101.