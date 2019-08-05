Reward for stolen items

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of an off-road motorbike, pedal cycle and tools from a shed in Sherburn-in-Elmet.

The items were taken from a shed in Eversley Mount, between 1-3.30am on Wednesday July 24 with the padlock to the shed being cut.

Stolen items include a KTM 85 off road motocross bike and a Voodo Bantu pedal cycle, grey in colour with orange writing and flashes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses, particularly if anyone saw a dark or black coloured 4×4 vehicle – possibly a Land Rover Discovery – in the vicinity of Eversley Mount, Garden Lane or Kirkgate, Sherburn-in-Elmet between those times.”

Anyy information on the location of the stolen property can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve Holloway or Dave Pegg quoting job number:12190134273

A reward of £250 of motorcycle parts has been offered for information that results in the recovery of the stolen vehicles and/or the conviction of the offender/s.