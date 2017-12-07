Police trying to trace lorry driver after crash on A1 near Boroughbridge

Police are appealing for a lorry driver to come forward after a crash on the A1 during the early hours of today.

North Yorkshire Police said a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) with a white trailer attached had collided with a silver Nissan Juke.

The HGV did not stop at the scene and police believe the driver may be unaware that they were involved in a collision.

It happened at around 1.20am on the northbound carriageway between junction 47 (Allerton Park) and junction 48 (Boroughbridge).

A spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to HGV drivers who were on the A1 northbound around the time and place of the collision to contact them.

"The occupants of the Nissan - a man, woman and two children - were uninjured.

"The central barrier of the motorway was slightly damaged as a result of the collision."

The driver and anyone else who witnessed the collision or who can help to identify the HGV involved are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Email Chris.Garbutt@northyorkshire.police.pnn.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Traffic Constable Chris Garbutt.

Please quote reference 12170218624 when passing on information.