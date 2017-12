Police are appealing for witnesses after wire was placed across a major Wetherby route.

A blue, strong wire was placed between two posts on Deighton Road on December 11 at noon.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was of head height and was high enough for a car, motorcycle or a bicycle to go into and would have caused a serious injury. It looked like a trap that had been set up.

Information to 101 and quote log 630 11/12.