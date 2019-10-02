Police reveal image of sinister weapon used to inflict horror injuries at Leeds young offender institution

This is the makeshift weapon which a teenager used to inflict horror injuries on a fellow inmate at a young offender institution in Leeds.

Reece Coulthurst used the sharped piece of plastic cutlery to stab the 17-year-old victim in the back of the head at HM Wetherby YOI.

Reece Coulthurst was given a four-and-a-half year sentence for stabbing his victim in the head with makeshift weapons

Coulthurst carried out the attack on his rival in a classroom during a bricklaying lesson in December last year.

The violent offender was given a four-and-a-half year sentence over the attack following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Police released the image as a warning to other inmates that violence in prison will not be tolerated and fully investigated.

Leeds District Prison Crime Team conducted a "victimless prosecution" after the injured inmate declined to give a statement or support a police investigation after the attack.

The victim received a deep cut behind his right ear which bled profusely and had to be glued back together.

When Coulthurst was searched by staff, they found a sharpened piece of white plastic cutlery, with cloth wrapped around it to form a handle, hidden in the waistband of his boxer shorts.

Coulthurst pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (September 30).

The attack took place while he was serving a 32-month sentence imposed at Preston Crown Court in March 2018 for wounding with intent that occurred in June 2017.

He had been due for release from that sentence in July 2019 but was instead remanded in custody over the stabbing.

Detective Superintendent Jaz Khan, Head of Crime for Leeds District, said: “Coulthurst used a makeshift knife to attack the victim causing him a serious injury.

“Although the victim did not want to support our investigation, we were able to pursue a victimless prosecution that ensured Coulthurst has had to answer for his violent actions.

"He has received a very significant additional period of imprisonment as a result.

“We hope that will provide a suitable deterrent message to others and illustrate how we can still investigate serious offences in prisons and progress them to court even if the victim does not want to assist us.

“Violence in prisons is just as unacceptable as it is in society and we will continue to work closely with the prison authorities to ensure that offences such as this are fully investigated and the offenders brought to justice.”

Andrew Dickinson, Governor of HMYOI Wetherby, added: “I am extremely proud of my staff for the great job they did working with the police towards this prosecution.

“We continue to work very hard to make Wetherby a safer place for the young people in our care and for the staff who work here and this conviction sends an important message.”